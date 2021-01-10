(UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more tonight about Saturday afternoon’s deadly roll-over crash in Grand Forks.

Three people are now dead and several more are seriously hurt. Authorities say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 5th St. and Demers Ave.

Janessa Kelley, 21, of Crookston, Minn. was heading west in the center turn lane on Demers Ave. in a 2011 Buick Regal. Witnesses say she was traveling at high speeds.

Authorities say she struck a Chevrolet Impala and then a 1997 Ford Explorer while trying to turn on 5th St. Kelley then struck a Dodge Caravan and rolled her Buick onto its top.

The driver of the Caravan, 52-year-old Laura Erem, and her passenger, 72-year-old Nancy Sand, died on the scene. Both women were from Fertile, Minn.

Kelley was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries. Authorities say the vehicle Kelley was driving had recently been involved in a hit-and-run in East Grand Forks, Minn. The preliminary investigation is leading authorities to believe alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8000.

