Two seriously hurt after crashing into power pole in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after crashing into a power pole in Fargo.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Ave. S. and 14th St. Authorities say speed is believed to have played a role in the crash.

The crash caused major damage to the vehicle and caused power outages in the area for some time. The driver was cited for failure to control the vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.

