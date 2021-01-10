Two killed, three injured in Grand Forks Crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police have confirmed that a Friday afternoon crash resulted in the deaths of two people, while two more adults and a child were hurt.

According to the release from the GFPD, a 2011 Buick Regal was driving down Demers Avenue at a high rate of speed in the center turn lane.

The regal then hit a Chevy Impala and then struck two more vehicles, a Ford Explorer and Dodge Caravan, before rolling onto it’s top.

The driver and passenger of the Caravan were killed in the crash, and a child passenger in the backseat was taken to receive medical attention.

The driver and passenger of the Regal were also taken to Altru hospital for medical attention. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No identities for those involved with the crash have been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

