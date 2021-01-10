Police investigating stabbing in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

UPDATE:

Moorhead police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened before 2:30 p.m. at 1202 34th Ave S in Moorhead.

Officers said they found a woman with multiple stab wounds and she was taken to Essentia. No word on how she’s doing but the wounds appeared to be life-threatening.

The male suspect, who Moorhead police are not identifying right now, was found a short time later. He was taken to Sanford for self-inflicted actions.

Police said there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and they aren’t releasing any further information at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Police are investigating a possible stabbing in Moorhead, Minn.

It happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1202 34th Ave. S. Our reporter on the scene says investigators were walking around taking photos of evidence.

Scanner traffic indicated authorities were looking for a suspect. We are still waiting to hear back from the police. Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.