Advertisement

Police investigating stabbing in Moorhead

By Kortney Lockey and Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

UPDATE:

Moorhead police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened before 2:30 p.m. at 1202 34th Ave S in Moorhead.

Officers said they found a woman with multiple stab wounds and she was taken to Essentia. No word on how she’s doing but the wounds appeared to be life-threatening.

The male suspect, who Moorhead police are not identifying right now, was found a short time later. He was taken to Sanford for self-inflicted actions.

Police said there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and they aren’t releasing any further information at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Police are investigating a possible stabbing in Moorhead, Minn.

It happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1202 34th Ave. S. Our reporter on the scene says investigators were walking around taking photos of evidence.

Scanner traffic indicated authorities were looking for a suspect. We are still waiting to hear back from the police. Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - (UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
(UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
crash generic
Two killed, three injured in Grand Forks Crash
The fundraiser was run through the group's Facebook page.
Local Charity organization gets fundraiser shut down by Facebook after already raising $2,600
Two seriously hurt after crashing into power pole in Fargo

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
More COVID variant cases found in Minnesota
News - 10:00PM News January 10 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News January 10 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News January 10 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News January 10 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
News - (UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
News - (UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash