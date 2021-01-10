Advertisement

NDSU Women Beat Omaha 66-55 for Weekend Sweep

Heaven Hamling brings the ball down the court.
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State women’s basketball team led from start to finish on Saturday, as the Bison completed the weekend sweep of Omaha with a 66-55 victory.

The Bison moved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the Summit League with their fifth-straight win over the Mavericks. Omaha dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in league play. NDSU returns to action on Friday, as the Bison head north to face North Dakota in Grand Forks. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Heaven Hamling led the Bison with a career-high 21 points, while Abby Schulte added nine points. Kadie Deaton and Michelle Gaislerova each had seven points off the bench. Hamling tied a career-high with five 3-pointers, while also adding a game-high three assists. Gaislerova moved into second in school history with her first 3-pointer of the game and now has 194 for her career. Elena Pilakouta led the Mavericks with 16 points. Emily Behnke had a career-high 10 rebounds, while Ryan Cobbins and Marie Olson had six and five respectively. Deaton and Olivia Skibiel each tied a season-high with two assists.

The Bison were 23-of-55 (41.8%) from the field and 10-of-27 (37%) from 3-point range. NDSU improved to 7-0 on the year when hitting six or more 3-pointers. Omaha was 21-of-48 (43.8%) from the floor and 1-of-10 from downtown. The Bison were 10-of-15 at the free throw line, while Omaha was 12-of-18. The Mavericks had a 34-22 advantage in the paint.

A Hamling 3-pointer opened the scoring, as NDSU scored the first 10 points of the game. NDSU hit three quick 3-pointers for an early 9-2 run in a 1:02 span in the second quarter before taking a 30-20 lead into the half. The Bison led 49-42 after three quarters, but opened the fourth quarter on a 15-0 run over a 6:01 span. With the Bison lead at 64-42 with 3:40 to play, Omaha went on a 13-0 run before NDSU hit a pair of free throws to close the game.

