NDDoH: Second consecutive day with no new COVID-related deaths in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 93 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total active case count to 1,899.

For the second day straight, there are no new COVID-related deaths in the state. There have been a total of 1,352 deaths linked to the illness in the state since the start of the pandemic.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,352 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,408,600 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

93 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

78 – PCR Tests | 15 - antigen tests94,716 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

3.16% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,899 - Total Active Cases

-85 Individuals from yesterday.

214 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

91,465 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

72 – Currently Hospitalized

-4 - Individuals from yesterday.

0 – New Deaths*** (1,352 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

· Adams County – 3

· Bowman County - 7

· Burleigh County - 8

· Cass County – 21

· Dickey County – 1

· Golden Valley County - 2

· Grand Forks County – 12

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County - 3

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 5

· Ramsey County – 1

· Ransom County – 4

· Sioux County - 1

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 1

· Walsh County - 5

· Ward County – 12

· Williams County - 3

