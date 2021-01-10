MONDAY MORNING CLOUDS FOLLOWED BY MORE SUN

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start the work week with mainly cloudy skies, but clouds break up through the day, becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. A warm front on Tuesday boosts temperatures slightly into the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: The warm front continues to push across the region and looks to boost our temperatures into the 30s and 40s on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for some mixed showers later in the day on Wednesday and some could switch over to snow showers into Thursday and wind increases. Temperatures Thursday remain steady in the low 30s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday looks to bring cooler air with highs only in the teens and 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday is looking to be another cool day with highs in the teens under mainly cloudy skies. Sunday looks to be quite similar to Saturday with mainly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Morning clouds followed by some afternoon sun. Low: 22. High: 30.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 17. High: 35.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy. Chance of light mixed showers late. Low: 22. High: 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of light snow. Steady/falling temperatures Low: 28. High: 33.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Cooler. Low: 18. High: 22.

SATURDAY: Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Low: 8. High: 19.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 10. High: 21.