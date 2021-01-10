Local Charity organization gets fundraiser shut down by Facebook after already raising $2,600

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local charity organization is back to square-one after their fundraiser was shut down. Lunch Aid North Dakota, who originally set out to pay off student lunch debts and have now expanded to a much larger scale of keeping people fed, saw their Facebook fundraiser cancelled after raising about $2,600.

“I cried because I feel totally powerless.” said group founder Kari Lugo, “Especially because all of these donations came from the good loving hearts and intentions of our community members.”

Some of the money had already been collected through the fundraiser, while the rest was refunded. Although they weren’t given an official reason by facebook, the group believes it is because they do not have their 501(c)(3) filed, which would legally make them a non-profit organization. Ironically, the fundraiser was actually to help cover costs of that filing.

“We need a 501 (c) (3) to accept funds.” explained co-founder Jason Boynton, “We don’t want to accept funds on our personal behalf. So that’s what this fundraiser is for.”

Some who donated to the campaign have already said that they would be willing to donate again to help the cause. Jason and Kari say that support is what is getting them through this setback.

“The story with Lunch Aid from the beginning is exactly that. It’s people’s willingness to help us.” said Boynton “People not saying no and saying yes we will help you over and over again without batting an eyelash.”

The group says that they will be restarting the campaign and may look at ways to raise money away from Facebook in the future.

For how you can help them, just visit their Facebook Page.

