Kueth Sparks MSUM Men Past Golden Eagles

CROOKSTON Minn. (MSUM Athletics) — The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team built a big first-half lead on its way to a 78-62 road win at Minnesota Crookston Saturday at Lysaker Gymnasium in Crookston, Minn.

MSUM is now 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s North Division while UMC fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the division.

Senior guard Gatdoar Kueth made his first start as a Dragon and made the most of it, pouring in a career-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting in 24 minutes of action. He was 3-of-4 from downtown.

Junior guard Lorenzo McGhee had his first double-double as a Dragon with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Bryce Irsfeld had 14 points and a team-high four assists while sophomore forward Dane Zimmer had 11 points and six rebounds.

MSUM shot 47.7 percent (31-of-65) from the field compared to 43.6 percent (24-of-55) for UMC. The Dragons dominated the glass as well, out rebounding the Golden Eagles 41-27.

MSUM had a 24-7 edge in points off of turnovers in the win.

MSUM never trailed in the game, opening the contest on a 7-0 run thanks to a three from Kueth and baskets from Irsfeld and McGhee.

UMC was within 15-6 but the Dragons extended the lead thanks to a 17-6 run. Irsfeld had seven points during that stretch while Zimmer had five and senior forward Joe Sevlie, who had eight total points off the bench had four. MSUM took a 43-28 lead into halftime.

The Golden Eagles were within nine in the second half but got no closer.

MSUM held the Golden Eagles without a point from the 6:59 mark of the second half until there was 1:32 left — a span of 5:27. MSUM went on an 8-0 run during that time to seal the win.

Junior guard Siman Sem had a solid performance off the bench for MSUM. He had a team-high three steals to go along with four points and three rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

