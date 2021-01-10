COVID-19 variant found in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five cases of the COVID-19 variant have been detected in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the results on January 9th in five individuals ranging from 15-37 years old.

None of those patients are currently hospitalized.

This variant of COVID-19 is believed to be more contagious.

Health officials said it is still too early to know what kind of impact this variant strain may have in the state.

