COVID-19 variant found in Minnesota

(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five cases of the COVID-19 variant have been detected in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the results on January 9th in five individuals ranging from 15-37 years old.

None of those patients are currently hospitalized.

This variant of COVID-19 is believed to be more contagious.

Health officials said it is still too early to know what kind of impact this variant strain may have in the state.

