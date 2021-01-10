Bison Finish Sweep of Omaha with 80-66 Victory, Move to 4-0 in Summit League

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team used a balanced offensive attack and a strong defensive performance to defeat Omaha 80-66 on Saturday night at the Scheels Center, finishing off a weekend sweep of two meetings with the Mavericks.

NDSU improved to 4-0 in The Summit League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

NDSU senior forward Rocky Kreuser led all players with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Bison junior Sam Griesel scored 18 points, and sophomore Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14.

Freshman Grant Nelson (Devils Lake, N.D.) racked up 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots for NDSU.

NDSU shot 47 percent for the game and limited Omaha to 37-percent shooting. The Bison drained 8-of-20 (40 percent) from three-point range, with Kreuser hitting three treys and five other Bison making one.

The Bison went ahead by as many as 12 in the first half, and held a 41-34 advantage at halftime. Leading 50-43 with just over 11 minutes remaining, Griesel converted a three-point play to spark a 10-4 NDSU run that made the margin 60-47. The Bison led by double digits the rest of the way.

NDSU made 18-of-20 at the free throw line in the contest.

NDSU will play at North Dakota on Friday, Jan. 15, and Saturday, Jan. 16, next weekend.

