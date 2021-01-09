ND Lt. Gov. in Quarantine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford is in quarantine, unable to fulfill his role of presiding over the Senate as the legislative session begins.

He tweeted that his wife, Sandi, tested positive for COVID-19. He writes, “She’s asymptomatic and resting at home as our family quarantines. I have no symptoms and am awaiting test results.”

Republican Sen. Randy Burckhard of Minot temporarily presided over the Senate today.

