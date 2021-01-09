Advertisement

More people allowed in North Dakota bars and restaurants

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Customers at North Dakota bars and restaurants will have a few more chairs to choose from, as looser went into effect Friday night.

It’s enough for some to want to return for their first time in months.

“We’re just going out to eat,” Cole Redepenning says. “It’s actually our first date.”

For Cole and his date, Madi, finding a place to dine in wasn’t as easy as they’d hoped.

“It’s one of the only ways we can get out now,” Cole says.

Many bars and restaurants like Blackbird Wood Fire Pizza have had their doors closed and turn to carry out since the second wave of COVID in November.

“We have so many people that pop in and want to sit down,” Owner Casey Absey says. “We want to serve them.”

They will soon with the recent news. Governor Doug Burgum allowing bars and restaurants to operate at 65% capacity, up from 50%. That’s enough for Blackbird to safely offer dine-in again.

“The numbers are going down in the state,” Absey says. “That made us more comfortable with reopening, at least trying.”

For other restaurants--like Rhombus Guys down the street--- it won’t change much. However, they say, they’ve seen a change in customers.

“We definitely saw that they were less comfortable during the spike that was happening late November and early December,” General Manager Drew Balstad says. “I think that with the numbers going down people are feeling more comfortable.”

Bars, restaurants and food lovers alike say they’ll take any growth, that brings things back to pre-COVID days.

Governor Burgum also eased restrictions on the number of people gathering at banquet, ballroom and event venues to 50% capacity.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

