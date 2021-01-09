Missing Vulnerable Adult found safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Chealsea Sorby, a vulnerable adult who was reported missing on Friday Night, has been found safe.

According to the Fargo Police Department, Sorby was found in Moorhead and she was safe.

She has now returned to her address in Fargo.

The Fargo Police Department also extended thanks to the Fargo-Moorhead area for their assistance in finding Sorby.

