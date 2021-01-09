Fog Remaining Tonight, Some Clearing/Sun Sunday

SUNDAY: A few peeks of sunshine enter in on Sunday with temperatures again in the mid to upper 20s. A little breezy with gusts in the 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A partly cloudy day is expected to start the work week with highs in the 20s and low 30s. A warm front on Tuesday boosts temperatures slightly into the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: The warm front continues to push across the region and looks to boost our temperatures into the 30s and 40s on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for some mixed showers later in the day on Wednesday and some could switch over to snow showers into Thursday morning. Temperatures Thursday look to start in the 30s and then fall through the day as colder air moves in.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Friday looks to bring the coldest air we’ve seen in awhile, with morning lows in the single digits and teens, with highs only in the teens and 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday is looking to be another cool day with highs in the teens under mainly cloudy skies. There is also a chance of light snow on Saturday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: A few more peeks of sun. Low: 18. High: 28.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 19. High: 30.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 17. High: 32.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy. Chance of light mixed showers. Low: 19. High: 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of AM light snow showers. Temperatures falling through the day. Low: 25. High: 33.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Cooler. Low: 12. High: 22.

SATURDAY: Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Low: 8. High: 19.