Essentia Health plans for public vaccination

(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health will be notifying patients who live in North Dakota in the coming weeks to let them know when they are invited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Essentia Health patients are encouraged to sign up for MyChart which will be the primary method of notification. Once you receive your notice via MyChart, you’ll be able to easily schedule your vaccination using MyChart.

To sign up for MyChart, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the MyChart button in the upper right-hand corner and click sign up. There is also a MyChart app for smart devices.

In addition, Essentia Health will be sending a voice message to patients’ preferred phone number in their medical record. Besides using MyChart, individuals will be able to call to schedule appointments, once they are available. Using MyChart to schedule your appointment is recommended due to anticipated lengthy wait times by phone.

Notification to groups will occur once there is appointment availability. Right now, Essentia Health is expecting to receive a vaccine allocation and begin public vaccinations for those North Dakota residents who are age 75 and older the week of January 18. However, this is subject to change and appointments may need to be re-scheduled due to vaccine availability.

Please note that the COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, 21 or 28 days apart depending on the manufacturer.

Additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine can be found on by visiting EssentiaHealth.org and clicking on the vaccine distribution link at the top of the page.

Essentia Health follows guidance set by North Dakota’s health department to ensure that those who are most at risk are among the first to receive the vaccine.

Currently, North Dakota’s priority is to vaccinate patients age 75 and older who are North Dakota residents or who have a North Dakota based primary care provider.

