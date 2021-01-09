Bison Women Fight Off Mavericks in 62-53 Victory

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - A late 15-5 run by the North Dakota State women’s basketball team sealed a 62-53 win over Omaha Friday night at the Scheels Center.

The Bison improved to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the Summit League with the win, while Omaha dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in league play. It was the first game for the Mavericks since a 69-38 loss at Illinois State on Dec. 17. The two teams will play the final game of the set on Saturday night, with tipoff set for 5 p.m. at the Scheels Center in Fargo.

Reneya Hopkins led the Bison with a game-high 14 points, while Heaven Hamling and Abby Schulte joined her in double figures with 13 and 10 points respectively. Lauren Frost led the Mavericks with 12 points. Emily Dietz had a game-high nine rebounds, while Ryan Cobbins added six. Hamling had five assists, while Schulte had a career-high four steals.

The Bison were 19-of-56 (33.9%) from the field and 8-of-24 from 3-point range. Omaha was 21-of-53 (39.6%) from the floor and 2-of-13 (15.4%) from downtown. The Bison were 16-of-20 at the free-throw line, while Omaha was 9-of-10. The Mavericks had a 28-22 advantage in the paint, while NDSU held a 16-2 advantage in second-chance points.

NDSU closed the first half on an 11-2 run in the final 3:36, taking a 29-20 lead at the break. The Bison opened the second half on a 7-2 run, taking their largest lead of the game at 36-22 with 8:23 to play in the quarter. Omaha closed the third quarter on a 13-2 run in the final 3:36, cutting the NDSU lead to 43-41 into the fourth quarter. The Mavericks tied the game early in the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer by Hopkins with 3:42 to play sparked a 12-3 run by NDSU to seal the game.

