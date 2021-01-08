Advertisement

Yet another ATM theft

By Mike Morken
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The latest in a series of ATM thefts has been reported at Gordy’s Travel Plaza in Casselton, North Dakota. Authorities say it was left, but was forced open and there was damage to the building. Cass County authorities, in conjunctions with federal, state and other local authorities, say they are following up on leads, witness accounts and all other pertinent information related to the cases as they attempt to identify the responsible party(s) and bring this rash of thefts to a halt and hold the responsible party(s) accountable.  Authorities encourage anyone who has information related to the string of ATM thefts to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 241-5800.  After hours, contact the Red Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 and request to speak with a deputy.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office encourages all area business owners to remain vigilant, review your current whereabouts of your ATM’s if applicable and make changes if feasible.  Please contact our office if you see any activity to be suspicious in nature allowing us the opportunity to investigate it.

