Woman’s body found in motel parking lot

(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On January 8th , 2021 at approximately 11:15am, officers were dispatched to Two Rivers Inn-East 1009 12th Ave SE in Jamestown on a report of a dead body.

Officers discovered a yet to be identified female deceased in the parking lot. The woman is believed to be in her late 40′s, approximately 5′5″ tall, 150-160 lbs with reddish-blonde hair.

A cause of death is not yet known, but there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public. Anyone with any information about this incident are asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-2414.

