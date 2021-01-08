West Fargo Public Schools to allow more spectators at sporting events

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting Monday, January 11th, West Fargo Public Schools is allowing more spectators at school sporting events.

Students on home teams will get four vouchers to buy tickets for each event, while students on visiting teams will receive two.

For middle school activities, students are allowed two spectators regardless of which team they’re on.

These changes were made in accordance with Governor Burgum’s announcement lowering the state’s COVID-19 risk level from high to moderate.

Currently, spectators are only allowed for home team participants, and they must have a voucher.

