Two Canadian men indicted in North Dakota for Fentanyl Trafficking

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Canadian men have been indicted on federal charges in North Dakota, for being members of an international fentanyl trafficking organization.

According to the North Dakota U.S Attorney’s Office, Jason Joey Berry, aka Daniel Desnoyers, 37, of Montreal, Quebec, and Xuan Cahn Nguyen, aka Jackie and Jackie Chan, 41 of Quebec we’re extradited to North Dakota on Wednesday and charged Federally on Thursday.

The two men are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substance and controlled substance analogues resulting in serious bodily injury and death, and conspiracy to import controlled substance and controlled substance analogues into the United States resulting in serious bodily injury.

Nguyen is also indicted on international money laundering conspiracy.

Investigators say the arrests are a part of “Operation Denial”, which investigates international trafficking of fentanyl and other lethal drugs. The investigation started after an 18-year-old Grand Forks man died of an overdose.

