Search warrant and traffic stop leads to 6 people being arrested in Mahnomen County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On January 6th at 2:58 PM investigators from the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office and White Earth Police Department went to an apartment at the Riverland Apartments in Mahnomen to conduct a follow-up investigation on a stabbing in Mahnomen from January 1st. A search warrant was issued for the apartment in order to collect evidence related to the stabbing incident.

During the course of the search, investigators located Littlefawn Fohrenkam, age 38, who was wanted out of St. Louis County for aiding a homicide suspect. Investigators received information that the homicide suspect was her son, Joseph Fohrenkam, age 18 and that he may be with her.

A more extensive search for Joseph Fohrenkam ensued and an investigator located Joseph hiding inside of a fold-up sleeper couch. The investigator took Joseph into custody without incident. Two other people inside the apartment were arrested for aiding an offender to avoid arrest, and Connor Boyd, age 18, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Once Joseph Fohrenkam was located the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was notified and MN BCA Agents responded to conduct a search warrant in order to locate evidence related to the homicide in St. Louis County. St. Louis County took custody of Littlefawn and Joseph Fohrenkam, both residents of Cloquet, MN.

Also on January 6th during an unrelated incident, a Mahnomen County deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9:14 PM on a vehicle that was weaving over the center line and had an expired registration. The deputy identified the driver as Dennis Roberts, age 24, and the passenger as Joel Sanchez, age 32, both of Minneapolis. During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy noticed indications of drug trafficking.

The Mahnomen County K9 was deployed and the handler indicated that the K9 had located narcotics. An energy drink can be located that had a hidden compartment inside of it that contained meth and fentanyl. 2.7 grams of fentanyl and 15.5 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated as well as $3,213 in cash. Dennis Roberts and Joel Sanchez were arrested for 3rd-degree intent to sell narcotics and 3rd-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

