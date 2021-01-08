Protest Cancelled in East Grand Forks

A very “Minnesota” protest scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. Ice houses were to line Third Street in protest of Governor Walz’s mandatory pause on indoor dining; however, yesterday Governor Walz eased up on those restrictions. Minnesota restaurants may open for indoor dining at 50% capacity beginning Monday.

Organizer Justin LaRocque, owner of the Spud Jr., posted on Facebook:

In light of the recent easements on indoor dining restrictions, and the civil unrest that seems to be brewing across our great nation, we have decided to cancel the scheduled Sit-In. In no way are we conceding that we feel these newly announced easements are in any way 100% acceptable when it comes to the idea of government overreach. We feel that it is moments like these when we need to start the healing process of a very fractured political climate.

The money raised at the sit-in was to be split between Joe’s Diner and the Boardwalk, both facing legal action from the Attorney General for re-opening early.

