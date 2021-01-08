‘Dystynee got justice today.’: Family speaks out after killer enters guilty plea

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of murdering and dismembering a 19-year-old girl in Moorhead in April 2020 has pled guilty in Clay County Court Friday morning.

27-year-old Ethan Broad pled guilty to second-degree intentional murder for the killing of Dystynee Avery. Broad admitted to stabbing Avery in the throat with a knife, hitting her over the head with a pipe and bringing her body to his garage. Court documents say in the garage, Broad then dismembered her body and threw it in the trash. Avery’s body was recovered from the Clay County Landfill in late April after a two-day search.

Ethan Broad mugshot (Clay County Jail)

“Do I think he should spend the rest of his life in jail? Absolutely. But I feel like Dystynee got justice today because he actually admitted what he did to her,” Doreen Avery, Dystynee’s mom said Friday afternoon. “He basically took my world away from me. He turned my world upside down.”

Listening to her daughter’s killer recount the gruesome details of April 3 was difficult for Doreen, but she says she’s glad Broad is finally taking responsibility.

“I definitely feel like Dystynee got justice today. I will keep getting justice for my daughter until all four of them are sitting in jail, I will keep doing what I have to do to get justice for my daughter,” she said.

Cameras were not allowed at Friday morning’s hearing. It took several minutes for Broad to be able to get through his account of the killing, which his attorney later addressed to the court by stating the admission was ‘emotionally difficult’ for Broad.

“He can sit there and he can fake those tears, but I’m not stupid. He has no remorse for what he did,” Doreen said.

Broad stated Dystynee’s death was due to an argument between the two where he lashed out in rage after he says Dystynee was waving a pipe in his face. Doreen says she doesn’t believe that claim for a minute.

“I felt like it was all a show, like it was all trying to be like, ‘Oh, poor Ethan,’” she said.

Broad won’t be sentenced until next month, and Doreen says she plans to address him.

“Now all I have is pictures and videos. That’s all I have left of my daughter. I will never see her smile, her laugh,” she said.

Doreen says she hopes the other three accused of helping cover up Dystynee’s murder, Andrea Payne, David Erno and Brandon Erbstoesser, will also avoid trial. She hopes they will take a plea deal soon as the longer this drags out, the more it taints the way she remembers Dystynee.

“I don’t want to think about Dystynee like that anymore. When I remember her, I want to remember the person that she was! The bubbly, happy and excited person that she was,” Doreen said.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 18. Broad’s plea agreement states Broad will serve 367 months, around 30 years in prison, and must serve two-thirds of that sentence before being eligible for parole.

