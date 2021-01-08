Gov. Walz calls for codifying some pandemic emergency orders

Advertisement

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz has proposed to legislative leaders that they write into law some of the key emergency measures that he’s imposed to deal with the coronavirus.

The move would give lawmakers more of a say in shaping the state’s response. The Democratic governor didn’t propose specific legislation. But he offered some principles that he said would facilitate the eventual wind-down of the state’s peacetime state of emergency. They include codifying the mandate for face masks in public indoor spaces and businesses.

Republican lawmakers have chafed over the governor’s heavy reliance on executive orders to manage the pandemic.

