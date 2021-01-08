Fargo-Moorhead Area school districts provide opportunities for students to discuss D.C. riots

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools is providing opportunities for their students to discuss the events that occurred in Washington D.C.

According to Fargo Public Schools, they have not sent out any resource materials to all FPS families from a district level.

However, when national events such as this occur, they are natural learning and discussion opportunities for their classrooms.

Teachers and counselors are able to use national events in their classrooms to spur constructive conversations and opportunities to learn for the future.

Individual schools and classrooms do have the ability to share information with students and families as needed.

According to West Fargo Public Schools, there has not been any resources distributed to families from the district-level, but it is not uncommon for big events such as what occurred this week to spark conversations in the classrooms or generate a note to families including resources shared by a building counselor.

Moorhead Area Public Schools says their counseling and student support teams have provided teachers with age appropriate resources, should students need them as they process the recent events.

