Fargo Public Schools to consider changing board compensation in next meeting

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The next Fargo Board of Education meeting could bring a change in salary for board members.

According to the agenda for the January 12th meeting, the group will be discussing a “Consideration of Board Compensation.”

The last time this was changed was in 2009 when the compensation for board members was changed from $750 to $1,000 a month.

It has remained at $1,000 a month ever since, although an increase in pay was approved and then rescinded in 2016.

The board reaffirmed the $1,000 a month compensation in 2018 and 2020.

