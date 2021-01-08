Events at the Capitol: A stark reminder of the dangers for those who wear the badge

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were hurt Wednesday, some with serious injuries. For those who wear the badge, what happened at the Capitol building is a stark reminder of how dangerous their jobs can be.

“The individual valor, courage and response from these individual officers is always--I don’t care how long you’re in the business-- breathtaking,” Former Moorhead Police Chief Dave Ebinger says.

During his 40-year career in law enforcement, Ebinger says he’s seen his fair share of violence. Especially during his 28 years in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“We had incidents that were somewhat similar to some of the social upheaval we’ve seen over the summer,” he says.

He would later come to Moorhead as police chief, where he’d finish out his career in 2019. Like many, Wednesday’s chaos in D.C. has him scratching his head.

“Proper riot tactics should have contained this,” Ebinger says. “I think we’re going to have some evaluating to do as to what went right and what went wrong.”

As he watched what are now being called domestic terrorists storm the Capitol, he says he thought about the officers locally and what they went through last summer in downtown Fargo.

“With time and training, you don’t get so tough it doesn’t bother you,” he says. “You get to the point where you can function through the fear.”

Ebinger says the trauma that comes along with facing this kind of violence takes a toll. He says officers need to walk through the events, understand them and move past them.

“This is a career where you can make a huge difference in your community and make a difference for people when they need you the most,” Ebinger says.

The Moorhead Police Department has mental health services for officers. It’s something Ebinger says he’d like to see nationwide.

