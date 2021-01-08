303 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 303 new cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,352 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 52 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.21 percent.

There are now 2,122 active cases in North Dakota, with 85 patients hospitalized.

