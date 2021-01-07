When the general public can get the vaccine, how

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The moment is getting closer. Dr. Doug Griffin with Sanford said the general public will able to get the vaccine in the next week or two.

“Some of the very high-risk patients are being invited to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford Vice President and Medical Officer.

To avoid having you wait in a long line or overnight, they’re going to reach out to you by phone and leaving messages through your My Sanford Chart. They’ll give you instructions on how to get scheduled and where you’ll go to get it.

“With our anticipation that as the supply hopefully ramps up, that we will be able to meet the manages for thousands of people,” said Griffin.

He said healthcare workers are doing well after getting the second dose of the vaccine Monday.

Some reported worse symptoms than dose one and took a day off work.

Griffin encourages you to sign up on their website if you aren’t already a patient, as he says many in the Fargo-Moorhead area aren’t affiliated with a health care system.

