Valley watching events unfold at the Capitol

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Capitol is safe again and congress is picking up where they left off, counting electoral votes Wednesday night.

Earlier, the event turned into chaos with protesters busting into the building. As the world watch the developments unfold, there were many, who were literally in the middle of it.

Kevin Flynn and his team at AM 1100 The Flag in Fargo were shocked at what they saw. The crew went to cover the event in support of the President.

“They were adults exercising their free speech, exercising their right to assemble and doing it peacefully,” Flynn says. “There wasn’t one fight.”

That was until the crowd moved on the Capitol, where many protestors turned rioters, storming the building. People watching here in the Valley left to wonder what was going on.

“I personally just thought it was crazy,” a Bismarck man says. “I didn’t imagine anything like this would happen. I think it’s hurting us, more than helping us.”

Still no word on the name of the woman, who was killed after shots were fired at the Capitol. Police say she was white and she was shot in the shoulder by someone in law enforcement and later passed away. At least seven others were hospitalized.

“With all of the riots, like the ones in Minneapolis, I was expecting something like this to come up and continue coming up,” one Fargo woman says.

Also Wednesday night, the President is being locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours. The social media platform demanding he remove three tweets, or he could be banned from the platform.

It happened after President Trump posted a video, repeating unfounded claims about election fraud. Facebook and YouTube also removed the video from Trump’s accounts.

“This is ridiculous that this is what it’s come to, people dying,” a Fargo woman says. “That is not necessary. It’s just sad.”

As for Flynn and his crew returning to Fargo, he says he thinks the protesting is far from over.

“I think it was a great day. It was free speech, it was freedom to assemble and boy did they exercise it today,” he says. “In the same sentence, absolutely heartbreaking that a young lady lost her life.”

