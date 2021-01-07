Advertisement

Red River Valley Fair announces fair dates and some concert details

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2021 Red River Valley Fair will be held for 10 days. It’ll go from July 9-18 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

The 2020 Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red River Valley Fair Association announced the first grandstand show of this year’s fair. Country music star Trace Adkins will perform on the Grandstand stage on Saturday, July 17th. Tickets go on sale for Trace Adkins on Friday, January 15 at 9 am. Tickets are $25 and will include your gate admission to the Fair on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Tickets will be available for purchase at redrivervalleyfair.com.

For the latest information follow the Red River Valley Fair on Facebook and at redrivervalleyfair.com.

