Advertisement

No criminal charges will be filed against a former police official who went undercover during May 30th riots

Todd Osmundson
Todd Osmundson(Valley News Live)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - No criminal charges will be filed against a former police official who went undercover without telling anyone during a May gathering in memory of George Floyd in Fargo.

Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson resigned following that May 30 gathering that turned violent, resulting in damaged property, a dozen arrests and minor injuries to four police officers.

Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick says the decision not to file charges against Osmundson was made after an independent investigation done by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Critics said Osmundson, while off-duty and not in uniform, should not have been mingling with protesters.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress counts Electoral College vote
Live Webstream: Protesters storm Capitol, forcing recess of Electoral College count
Operation Blue Prairie
26 indicted in ‘unprecedented’ drug trafficking bust on ND reservations
Francis Perez
Man arrested after police say he started a fire near Fargo hospital
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Fargo Police
FPD actively monitoring for potential threats

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
The Future Of The Republican Party
The Spud East Grand Forks bar
Protest Cancelled in East Grand Forks
Point of View January 7 - Part 1
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 3
Point of View January 7 - Part 3