New Breckenridge Head Basketball Coach Stevin Lipp prepares for first season at his Alma Mater

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the Breckenridge Cowboys Boy’s Basketball team finally prepares to hit the court for this season, they’ll be doing so under a new head coach. However, this certainly isn’t his first time stepping onto the court at Breckenridge high school. Stevin Lipp will take the reigns at his alma mater starting this season.

“Just being back here in my hometown, with the community has been a great feeling.” Lipp said as his team prepared to hit the court for practice. “Going around just to the grocery store the amount of support you get is unreal.”

The 21-year-old played for the Cowboys and high school and graduated in 2017 and then played two years for the North Dakota State College of Science. He will now be leading the newest group of Cowboys, some of which watched him play on that exact same court.

“When I was younger and you went to a Basketball game and say Stevin Lipp playing it was pretty sweet.” said senior player Gus Hasbargen “Now he’s your coach and you can respect him a lot more because you know what he had to do to get to it. We’ve seen him on the Basketball Court before, and we know what he’s talking about. It’s going to be fun.”

“We’ve been taking coaching tips from him forever.” added fellow senior Adam Ohm, “He’s been with us since we were younger and it’s just great to have him back.”

While taking control of a program at such a young age could be intimidating, Coach Lipp is ready for the challenge.

“If I didn’t feel ready I wouldn’t put my hat in the ring for this job. I applied because I believe I’m capable of this job and it’s something I really wanted to do.” said Lipp, “This is my passion. I love getting on zoom with my guys. It’s just what I love to do so it was a no-brainer for me to apply.”

The first game of the year tips off for the Cowboys on January 14th when they host Purham.

