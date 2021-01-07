Advertisement

Man arrested following police pursuit in the northern valley

(WITN)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On January 6, 2021, at approximately 1408 hours Officers of the Grand Forks Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop for an equipment violation near the area of 13th Ave. South and South 20th Street.

The suspect refused to stop and sped away from Officers. Officers continued to follow the vehicle with emergency equipment activated. The vehicle fled to the area 1400 10th Ave. South where the vehicle slowed and the primary driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Alex Hasse was apprehended by other officers who were involved with the pursuit.

Alex was arrested for multiple charges to include reckless endangerment, fleeing, possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, and Polk County warrant. After Alex exited the vehicle, the passenger of the vehicle then took over the operation of the vehicle and continued to flee from Law Enforcement. The vehicle came to a stop on the 1000 block of South 14th Street.

This driver was identified as Nathan Haase. Nathan was arrested for multiple charges to include reckless endangerment, fleeing, possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

