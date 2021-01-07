Advertisement

Grand Forks Police wants to notify community of high-risk sex offender in the area

Michael McGee
Michael McGee(Grand Forks Police)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department wants to notify the community of a high-risk sex offender in the area.

Michael McGee currently lives at 404 Oak St. #8.

He has been convicted of aggravated sexual assault. High-risk offenders are likely to re-offend.

There are 103 offenders registered with the Grand Forks Police Department that either live, work or attend school within the City of Grand Forks. Of these 103, there are 12 currently assigned a risk level of “high.” The rest are classified as “moderate,” “low risk” or have not been assigned a risk level.

Conviction information about Level III offenders may be found at the North Dakota Attorney General’s website: www.sexoffender.nd.gov which contains lists of all registered offenders in North Dakota.

