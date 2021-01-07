FPD actively monitoring for potential threats

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is actively monitoring for credible threats and suspicious behavior in relation to the violent actions exhibited at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski have been in regular communication throughout this event to ensure readiness. Chief Zibolski has also been in contact with the FBI in a proactive measure to ensure local law enforcement has been provided with critical information from federal authorities.

In a statement Wednesday night the department states they respect ‘every person’s right to peacefully assemble and protest but is prepared to work collaboratively with the community to keep residents safe.’

Suspicious behavior can be reported via the FPD’s Tip 411 app on a mobile device, by visiting http://bit.ly/3knQsw4 or by texting “FARGOPD” and your tip to 847411.

