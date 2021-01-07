Advertisement

FPD actively monitoring for potential threats

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is actively monitoring for credible threats and suspicious behavior in relation to the violent actions exhibited at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski have been in regular communication throughout this event to ensure readiness. Chief Zibolski has also been in contact with the FBI in a proactive measure to ensure local law enforcement has been provided with critical information from federal authorities.

In a statement Wednesday night the department states they respect ‘every person’s right to peacefully assemble and protest but is prepared to work collaboratively with the community to keep residents safe.’

Suspicious behavior can be reported via the FPD’s Tip 411 app on a mobile device, by visiting http://bit.ly/3knQsw4 or by texting “FARGOPD” and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress counts Electoral College vote
Live Webstream: Protesters storm Capitol, forcing recess of Electoral College count
Operation Blue Prairie
26 indicted in ‘unprecedented’ drug trafficking bust on ND reservations
Francis Perez
Man arrested after police say he started a fire near Fargo hospital
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
The Future Of The Republican Party
The Spud East Grand Forks bar
Protest Cancelled in East Grand Forks
Point of View January 7 - Part 1
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 3
Point of View January 7 - Part 3