Fargo Police arrest man involved with multiple vehicle thefts, robbery

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man involved in a string of vehicle thefts and robberies last month.

24-year-old Lucas Ronald Kulberg (who has no permanent address) was arrested on January 2nd on three counts of motor vehicle theft and a robbery with the threat of a weapon. He committed that robbery using a stolen vehicle that was left unlocked with the key inside of it.

Fargo Police say their investigations worked with North Dakota Probation and Parole to get Kulberg’s probation revoked, and their detectives will continue to follow up on other cases to determine if Kulberg was involved in other crimes.

FPD wants to remind the community to lock their vehicles and make sure to keep their keys with them at all times. Thieves often use stolen vehicles to commit additional crimes.

