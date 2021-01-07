Advertisement

Fargo Police arrest man involved with multiple vehicle thefts, robbery

Lucas Kulberg was arrested on three counts of motor vehicle theft and a robbery, which he committed using a stolen vehicle that was left unlocked with the key inside of it.
Lucas Kulberg, 24
Lucas Kulberg, 24(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man involved in a string of vehicle thefts and robberies last month.

24-year-old Lucas Ronald Kulberg (who has no permanent address) was arrested on January 2nd on three counts of motor vehicle theft and a robbery with the threat of a weapon. He committed that robbery using a stolen vehicle that was left unlocked with the key inside of it.

Fargo Police say their investigations worked with North Dakota Probation and Parole to get Kulberg’s probation revoked, and their detectives will continue to follow up on other cases to determine if Kulberg was involved in other crimes.

FPD wants to remind the community to lock their vehicles and make sure to keep their keys with them at all times. Thieves often use stolen vehicles to commit additional crimes.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress counts Electoral College vote
Live Webstream: Protesters storm Capitol, forcing recess of Electoral College count
Operation Blue Prairie
26 indicted in ‘unprecedented’ drug trafficking bust on ND reservations
Francis Perez
Man arrested after police say he started a fire near Fargo hospital
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Fargo Police
FPD actively monitoring for potential threats

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
The Future Of The Republican Party
The Spud East Grand Forks bar
Protest Cancelled in East Grand Forks
Point of View January 7 - Part 1
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 3
Point of View January 7 - Part 3