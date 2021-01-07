Advertisement

Donation will provide more school lunches

Bell Bank presents check to Fargo Public Schools Foundation
Bell Bank presents check to Fargo Public Schools Foundation(Fargo Public Schools)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A generous donation will ensure that kids in the area will be able to eat lunch in school.

Bell Bank presented the Fargo Public Schools Foundation with a check for $12,350 for the Emergency Lunch Fund. The Emergency Lunch fund helps ensure that every child has access to a nutritious school lunch alongside their peers, regardless of their financial situation.

The donation is part of the bank’s “Pay it Forward” program. This donation will provide 5,040 elementary lunches or 4,574 Middle/High School lunches.

