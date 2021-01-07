Advertisement

Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - CBS News Correspondent Ed O’Keefe is reporting from network Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan that cabinet secretaries in President Donald Trump’s administration are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

There has been nothing formal presented to Vice President Mike Pence, the report said.

The discussions are ongoing but it’s unclear if there will be enough Cabinet members to result in Trump’s removal.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress counts Electoral College vote
Live Webstream: Protesters storm Capitol, forcing recess of Electoral College count
Operation Blue Prairie
26 indicted in ‘unprecedented’ drug trafficking bust on ND reservations
Francis Perez
Man arrested after police say he started a fire near Fargo hospital
Fargo Police
FPD actively monitoring for potential threats

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
The Future Of The Republican Party
The Spud East Grand Forks bar
Protest Cancelled in East Grand Forks
Point of View January 7 - Part 1
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 3
Point of View January 7 - Part 3