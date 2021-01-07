Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - CBS News Correspondent Ed O’Keefe is reporting from network Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan that cabinet secretaries in President Donald Trump’s administration are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

There has been nothing formal presented to Vice President Mike Pence, the report said.

The discussions are ongoing but it’s unclear if there will be enough Cabinet members to result in Trump’s removal.

