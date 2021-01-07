Advertisement

350 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 350 new cases of COVID-19 along with 7 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,341 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 70 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.97 percent.

There are now 2,088 active cases in North Dakota, with 83 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress counts Electoral College vote
Live Webstream: Protesters storm Capitol, forcing recess of Electoral College count
Francis Perez
Man arrested after police say he started a fire near Fargo hospital
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Fargo Police
FPD actively monitoring for potential threats
28-year-old Tyler Fogel will be residing in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue South in Moorhead....
Moorhead Police need public’s help providing information on Level 3 Predatory Offender

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
The Future Of The Republican Party
The Spud East Grand Forks bar
Protest Cancelled in East Grand Forks
Point of View January 7 - Part 1
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 3
Point of View January 7 - Part 3