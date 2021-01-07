350 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 350 new cases of COVID-19 along with 7 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,341 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 70 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.97 percent.

There are now 2,088 active cases in North Dakota, with 83 patients hospitalized.

