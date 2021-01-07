26 indicted in ‘unprecedented’ drug trafficking bust on ND reservations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 26 people have been indicted in what North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley calls an ‘unprecedented’ drug trafficking bust on three Native American reservations.

Wrigley says the investigation, called ‘Operation Blue Prairie,’ has been going on for a few years and deals with very significant oxycodone dealers based out of Detroit, Michigan. Wrigley says those indicted targeted and preyed on low-level dealers across Indian Country in North Dakota.

Wrigley alleges evidence can show transportation of tens of thousands of oxycodone pills, worth around $2.5 million into North Dakota alone. The criminal indictment states the pills were distributed in or near the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation, Spirit Lake Indian Reservation and Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Baquan Sledge, Darius Sledge, Dondiago Jones, Derrick Walker II, Terrence Johnson, Deante Edwards, Anthony Wade, Lillian Lee, Twon Stepfone Boyd, Ira Mae Snell, Grayson Dye, Martina Whitetail, Robert Touche, Calvin Dubois, Edward Dubois, Chantel Longie, Kerry Morin, Kasondra Grant, Constance Aiken, Shanae Dubois, Faith Liddell, Cheryl Lilley, Farron Michelle Delong, Johnna Goodiron, Shanel Mudgett and Carleen Counts have all been indicted related to the operation facing drug conspiracy, money laundering and narcotic trafficking-related charges.

“We’re making large strides in clogging those arteries of drug trafficking and the preying upon those in Indian Country in North Dakota,” Wrigley said.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.