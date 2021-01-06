Advertisement

When will you get your stimulus money, if you haven’t already?

Many of you already have it
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In a sweeping pandemic aid bill that passed just before Christmas, Congress approved $600 stimulus payments for each eligible person.

The first of those payments started going out on Dec. 29. You may have seen it pending in your account, but the funds officially became available Monday.

The payments will continue to be sent through Jan. 15.

But, anyone eligible, who isn’t automatically sent the money by then, will have to claim it on their 2020 tax return, according to the IRS

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to those who don’t already have a bank account on file with the agency.

Checks also began going out last week.

People can check the status of both their first and second stimulus payments by using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.

Some people may not receive their money the same way as in the first round.

If you were sent a preloaded debit card last year, the payment will not be added to that card.

You’ll either receive a new card in the mail or a paper check.

Eligibility is largely based on income.

Those earning less than $75,000 a year will get the full $600.

The full payment will also go to heads of households earning less than $112,500 and married couples filing jointly earning less than $150,000 a year.

Families will also receive $600 per child under the age of 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress counts Electoral College vote
Live Webstream: Protesters storm Capitol, forcing recess of Electoral College count
Operation Blue Prairie
26 indicted in ‘unprecedented’ drug trafficking bust on ND reservations
Francis Perez
Man arrested after police say he started a fire near Fargo hospital
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Fargo Police
FPD actively monitoring for potential threats

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
The Future Of The Republican Party
The Spud East Grand Forks bar
Protest Cancelled in East Grand Forks
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Point of View January 7 - Part 1
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 2