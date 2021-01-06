Senator Hoeven releases statement on unrest at U.S. Capitol

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has reached out to Senator John Hoeven on the civil unrest at the U.S. Capitol.

In a short statement sent to us he says:

“We condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol and encourage respect for the rule of law. We are grateful to the Capitol Police and law enforcement for their dedication as they work to restore order.”

