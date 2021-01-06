Advertisement

Senator Hoeven releases statement on unrest at U.S. Capitol

(KFYR)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has reached out to Senator John Hoeven on the civil unrest at the U.S. Capitol.

In a short statement sent to us he says:

“We condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol and encourage respect for the rule of law. We are grateful to the Capitol Police and law enforcement for their dedication as they work to restore order.”

Sen. John Hoeven

We also reached out to Senator Kevin Cramer which you can read here.

Stay with Valley News Live for the latest on the protests at the U.S. Capitol, you can find the latest here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress counts Electoral College vote
Live Webstream: Protesters storm Capitol, forcing recess of Electoral College count
Francis Perez
Man arrested after police say he started a fire near Fargo hospital
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Fargo Police
FPD actively monitoring for potential threats
28-year-old Tyler Fogel will be residing in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue South in Moorhead....
Moorhead Police need public’s help providing information on Level 3 Predatory Offender

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
The Future Of The Republican Party
The Spud East Grand Forks bar
Protest Cancelled in East Grand Forks
Point of View January 7 - Part 1
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 2
Point of View January 7 - Part 3
Point of View January 7 - Part 3