Rapid antigen screening events in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More COVID-19 rapid antigen testing events will be scheduled in Grand Forks.

On January 9th and 16th, testing will be offered from 12 p.m. - 3p.m., inside the Grand Cities Mall in the former Christian Book Shelf location next to Ace Hardware (visitors may enter through any of the mall’s entrances Christian bookshelf entrance is exit only).

On January 13th, it’ll take place from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. inside the Columbia Mall next to the former Sears location across from the pet store. (visitors may enter through any of the mall’s entrances).

The screening will be self-administered with the assistance of the Grand Forks Police and Fire Department personnel with tests resulted via text notification in approximately 15 minutes. The rapid antigen test is less invasive than a PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test in that it uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from the lower part of the nostril.

Testing is free and for asymptomatic individuals only.

If a person does tests positive, they should isolate at home immediately and a case investigator will be in touch with them within 24 hours. If the screening yields a negative result, individuals should continue to monitor for symptoms.

Interested individuals should fill out an online survey at testreg.nd.gov for faster registration.

