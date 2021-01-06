Advertisement

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department has collected and destroyed over 819 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs

Pills
Pills(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The “Take it to the Box” prescription drug collection program collected over 819 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs from across Otter Tail County in 2020. Since the start of the collection program in 2012, over 7,769 pounds of prescription drugs have been collected and properly disposed of just throughout Otter Tail County.

If you would like to drop off any unwanted or outdated pharmaceutical prescriptions, over-the counter medicines including liquids, or veterinarian medications, you can drop them off anonymously during normal business hours at any of these locations:

1. Sheriff’s Office, Fergus Falls Court House 417 South Court Street, Fergus Falls

2. Pelican Rapids City Hall 315 N. Broadway, Pelican Rapids

3. Perham Police Department 525 W. Main Street, Perham

4. Parkers Prairie City Hall 102 N. Otter Avenue, Parkers Prairie

5. Otter Tail County’s building in New York Mills 118 N. Main Street, N.Y Mills

6. Sheriff’s Operation Center 469 Main Street W., Ottertail

7. Battle Lake Police Department 108 East Main Street, Battle Lake

8. Henning Police Department 607 2nd Street, Henning

This program is a partnership through the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Otter Tail County Public Health, Otter Tail County Solid Waste, and local area Police Departments. This is a free service offered to the public so you can dispose of these unwanted drugs properly, keeping them out of the water supply, and off our streets. No syringes, needles or anything sharp accepted at these locations. Any questions about this program please contact Otter Tail County Detective Dion Bredman at 218-367-6311.

