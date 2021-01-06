Fog continues Friday, temperatures stay mild

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies linger Friday with areas of fog continuing Friday, as well, but temperatures remain above average with most warming into the 20s and 30s Friday afternoon. Some freezing drizzle and/or flurries are possible on Friday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain above average in the mid and upper 20s on Saturday with more cloud cover than sunshine. Partly cloudy skies then return on Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Another partly cloudy day is expected to start the work week with highs mainly in the 20s. A warm front on Tuesday looks to bring a slight warm up again into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: The warm front continues to push across the region and looks to boost our temperatures into the low 30s under a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for some mixed showers later in the day on Wednesday and some could switch over to snow showers into Thursday morning. H

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some fog. A few flurries. Low: 20. High: 26.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies. Low: 21. High: 27.

SUNDAY: A few more peeks of sun. Low: 18. High: 23.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 16. High: 24.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 17. High: 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Chance of light mixed showers. Low: 16. High: 32.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of AM light snow showers. Low: 15. High: 33.