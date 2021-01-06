Grand Forks woman says puppy was stolen in home break-in

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is pleading for help tonight as she says her six-month-old Corgi, Winston, was stolen yesterday when her apartment unit was broken into.

A knife and what appeared to be a pried open first-floor window is what TaylorAnn Pederson’s pet sitter found Monday afternoon when he went to spend time with her three animals. Pederson lives in the Forest Park Apartments in the 2200 block of S. 34th St.

“He noticed that Winston was not in the home. So he kind of checked the perimeters and everything because my apartment was locked and you can only get in with a key,” she said. Pederson says her two other pets, a cat and dog, were both still in the home. She says the rest of her home was left untouched, besides her stolen PlayStation 4 gaming system.

Pederson says she made a report with both the humane society and Grand Forks Police, however, because she was out of state, Pederson says she had to file a report online. Grand Forks Police say more information on the incident should be available on Thursday.

Pederson says to make it all worse, she’s been unable to get a flight back to Grand Forks and has been forced to watch in agony from hundreds of miles away.

“It’s very tough especially just that feeling of being here and I’m not there to help search roads or search places,” she said.

Pederson says she did post on social media that she was on a trip, but says she keeps her accounts pretty private.

“I don’t know if it’s random or what it is. I don’t have negative people in my life where I could be like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s this person,’” Pederson said.

She says regardless, she’s going to be even more careful using social media from now on.

Pederson added while her heart is broken, she has ‘a lot of hope that he can come home.’

“He’s just my little baby.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.