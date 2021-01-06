Advertisement

Fargo man involved in May 30th riots pleads guilty

Cass County mug shot
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo man who jumped on top of a police car and caused damage during the May 30th riots has pleaded guilty.

Errick Toa was charged with federal civil disorder.

Toa was also seen throwing a water bottle at a squad car that had officers inside. He was taken into custody after police saw him punch someone in the face. While he was being taken to jail, toa admitted to breaking a window and threatened to punch an officer twice.

He’ll be sentenced on April 13th.

You can view our previous story here.

