Fargo man involved in May 30th riots pleads guilty

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo man who jumped on top of a police car and caused damage during the May 30th riots has pleaded guilty.

Errick Toa was charged with federal civil disorder.

Toa was also seen throwing a water bottle at a squad car that had officers inside. He was taken into custody after police saw him punch someone in the face. While he was being taken to jail, toa admitted to breaking a window and threatened to punch an officer twice.

He’ll be sentenced on April 13th.

