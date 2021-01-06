Advertisement

Are MN in-person dining restrictions enough to help businesses?

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The five-day countdown is on for indoor service after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s announcement pertaining to bars and restaurants.

“It’s the turning of the dial,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “As we continue, we’re still at a fairly high rate of infection but obviously, as you saw in the chart, much lower than we were in December.”

Mick’s Office in Moorhead posted on Facebook that their new year’s resolution is to eat more burgers and added that you can do so in person next January 11th.

JC Chumley’s followed suit with days filled with food specials and activities starting next week.

“That’s significant for most of these businesses to be able to operate at least 50 percent,” said Darius Teichroew, Co-founder of the Reopen Minnesota Coalition.

Teichroew said businesses are desperate and may open more than 50 percent.

“Many of them, that will be enough for the time being at least,” said Teichroew. “I think moving forward as businesses picks up, they’ll need more.”

Teichroew said the biggest challenge is getting employees back to work because some have found other jobs.

“We’d like to see some transparency from the governor,” said Teichroew. “Some admission of when where mistakes were made.”

